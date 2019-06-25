Shahid Kapoor‘s recent release Kabir Singh is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. The film released on June 21 and in just four days, the film has minted Rs 88.37 crore. Recently, Shahid decided to surprise his fans by visiting them at a theatre and see their reaction.

Fans could not keep calm to see the actor in front of them. With the non-stop hooting and cheering, Shahid somehow managed to talk to the audience and thank them for showering their love. Towards the end, a fan goes, “we love you Shahid!,” to which he smiled and said thank you.

Earlier today, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the fourth-day collection figures on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh is sensational… ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don’t collect that on a Sun… Eyes ₹ 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz. (sic)”.

Kabir Singh which also stars Kiara Advani garnered Rs 20.21 crore on day one, becoming the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year.