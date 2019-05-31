The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Kabir Singh releases the second song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’ today. The romantic track will remind you off your loved one and showcases Shahid Kapoor’s younger version. ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’ shows Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh longing for his ladylove, Kiara Advani. From slowly struggling with heartbreak and memories to flashbacks and dealing with alcoholism, Shahid copes up with being alone.

‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’ song begins with Shahid coming on his bike and going on a trip down the memory lane where his love Preeti (Kiara) and he were happy together. The song has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh. It has been penned and composed by Mithoon.

Take a look at a few glimpses of the song:

Watch the full song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’ here:

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar & Ashwin Varde. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been shot in New Delhi, Mumbai and Mussoorie and stars Kiara Advani as Shahid’s love interest.

The trailer got a very positive response from Shahid’s fans who loved the angry side which came to life on screen. The film’s first song ‘Bekhayali’, has already topped the charts and has become a love anthem for the new generation.