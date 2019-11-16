Television actor, who has appeared in several shows like “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki”, “Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand” and “Nach Baliye” among others, has reportedly accused a junior artist, who was also her friend since October 2019, of raping her in a hotel room. Not only that, she says she got pregnant too. The Mumbai-based actor (name not revealed) claims that he took her to a hotel and drugged her before getting physical. She even got pregnant later and asked him to marry her but he refused to do that.

The accused is now missing after she filed a complaint against him at Yamunanagar Police Station, Haryana.

According to the reports, the junior artist hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana and is missing as of now. The accused’s family has been supportive of him. The actor has alleged that his family is aware of all that has happened but is refusing to help her in any way.

Reports state the actor and the junior artist first met in Mumbai and have worked together in a few shows. The two were good friends for a while before things soured between them.

The police is currently searching for the accused.

Such cases of rape in the glamour world are common but no one comes forward to talk. The industry isn’t easy to survive and just like in real life, the cases of fraud, cheating, and crime are equally common here.