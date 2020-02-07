Defining success not just by a slew of blockbusters but also by her strong headedness in matters where other celebrities chose the comfort of staying mum, Tollywood star Kajal Aggarwal added another feather to her cap of achievements as she unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Kajal joined the list of celebrities including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and a few other popular Tollywood actors to make it to Madame Tussauds.

Becoming the first south Indian actress to achieve this honour, Kajal was unable to contain her excitement and emotional breakout which found words in her Instagram post. Taking to her social media handle, Kajal shared a plethora of pictures from the launch and captioned it, “Success is usually measured through tangible consumerism. A new house, a swanky car, first class travels to exotic destinations. I’ve somehow never felt the thrill in any of this. People often questioned what success meant. Point is, I never felt I was successful. I’ve found my joy in moments. Moments of growth, moments where I’ve enjoyed my work to the level of being lost in it. I’ve felt so consumed that it’s meditational in quality. Finding your own person, equilibrium, regardless of expectations and pressure is true success! Staying loyal to your tribe and being treated with equality is being successful! The joy of discovering new experiences even though you’ve been exposed to the diverse plethora this world has to offer – success! Your innocence, your eagerness, your passion topped with a whole lot of curiosity to learn, defines success in my mind. I’m blessed to have found all of this in this lifetime and hope to reach the zenith of realising that I know nothing at all ! (sic)”

The wax statues of several famous superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others have been erected at the Singapore museum. She will be in Singapore on February 5, 2020, for the grand event to unveil the statue.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham (2011), which was a hit, while another film Special 26 (2013) was also a box office success.