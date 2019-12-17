South sensation Kajal Aggarwal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in the blockbuster Singham, recently joined the list of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and a few other popular Tollywood celebrities to make it to Madame Tussauds. Kajal early today took to Instagram to reveal that her wax statue will be unveiled in the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore and that she will be in Singapore on February 5, 2020, for the grand event to unveil the statue.

Kajal Aggarwal is the first south Indian actress to achieve this honor. The wax statues of several famous superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others have been erected at the Singapore museum.

While sharing the pictures on social media, Kajal wrote “Excited and honored to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020, I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned!”.

Kajal added, “I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself! ❤️🙏🏻. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this ones for each one of you! 💕. Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on 05/02/2020 ! 🤣💁🏻‍♀️ (how could I not say that?! 😋)”.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham (2011), which was a hit, while another film Special 26 (2013) was also a box office success.