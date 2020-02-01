Treating our drooping moods this Saturday afternoon with a digital delight, South sensation Kajal Aggarwal flooded the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures in Indian-wear. Leaving fans instantly gushing over her hotness quotient, Kajal even won over the fashion police with her sartorial elegance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared the slew of pictures featuring her in a delicate lehenga choli. Wearing a sparkling white lehenga with a sheer nude pink choli, Kajal’s butterfly blouse was an absolute win. Pulling back her beautiful tresses in a high pony, Kajal wore nude pink lip tint to amp her smoking hot look. She accessorised her look with a pair of white gold earrings, a similar metal neckpiece, a beaded bracelet and a silver finger ring. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Kajal set the Internet ablaze. The pictures were captioned, “#AteetsMissionMangal wearing @varun_bahl (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #AteetsMissionMangal wearing @varun_bahl @vishalcharanmakeuphair @divya.naik25 @rishabhkphotography @eshaamiin1 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jan 31, 2020 at 11:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram @rishabhkphotography @divya.naik25 @vishalcharanmakeuphair A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jan 31, 2020 at 11:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jan 31, 2020 at 11:11pm PST

Recently, Kajal joined the list of celebrities including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and a few other popular Tollywood actors to make it to Madame Tussauds. Kajal Aggarwal is the first south Indian actress to achieve this honor. The wax statues of several famous superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others have been erected at the Singapore museum. She will be in Singapore on February 5, 2020, for the grand event to unveil the statue.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham (2011), which was a hit, while another film Special 26 (2013) was also a box office success.