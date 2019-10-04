The Durga Puja festivities have kick-started all around the country and people have geared up for their first day of ‘Pujo’ and pandal hopping. Actor Kajol has also begun the festivities with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Sharbani and Samrat Mukerji. The Mukherjee family were spotted pandal-hopping in Mumbai today and everyone can be seen dressed in their best traditional outfits.

Kajol opted for red traditional Kurti teamed up with a floral white skirt and matching dupatta. Every year, Kajol celebrates Durga Puja with her family and vising pandals.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “First day of the pujas … shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



In a video, she can be seen talking to her cousin and smiling as she visits the pandal in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela which didn’t do well at the Box-Office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, “As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years’ break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon”.