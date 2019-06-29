It’s vacation time for Devgn family and they decided to explore mountains killing all the summer heat. Taking out time from their busy schedule, Ajay Devgn and Kajol with their kids Nysa and Yug have headed earlier on a road trip. Earlier today, Kajol gave a sneak peek into her vacation by uploading a picture of hubby Ajay and son Yug posing in a pool with greenery at the background. Sharing the picture, Kajol captioned, “Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ….. somewhere in the mountains. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture:



Earlier, Kajol has shared a picture along with Ajay and her kids Yug and Nysa. She captioned the adorable picture, “”Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips……. road trip. Finally!” In the photo, while Kajol looked gorgeous in a blue jumpsuit, Ajay opted for casual wear in a blue shirt and black jeans. Nysa and Yug were seen donning casual shirt teamed up with black denim and blue shorts, respectively.



On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela which didn’t do well at the Box-Office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, “As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years’ break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon”.

Ajay, on the other hand, s currently busy with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also features Saif Ali Khan. Reports have been doing the rounds that the film will also star Kajol.