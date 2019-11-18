The makers of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has released a new poster of Kajol as Savitribai Mausare, wife of the Maratha warrior. She will be playing the role of Ajay Devgn‘s wife in the period war drama. The poster shows the hue of red overpowering Kajol. Her face is focused on the larger section and the war has been shown the lower bottom side. The Dilwale actor’s eyes look and also we can’t miss the transformation she has shown in this poster.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Tanhaji poster of Kajol. He wrote, “The new poster has the hue of red overpowering. Kajol’s face makes up for a large section of the still and the image of a war scene is layered beneath it. Kajol looks intense in her eyes and has to be lauded for the transformation”.

Kajol will be seen with Ajay Devgn on the big screen after a long time after 2008 film U Me Aur Hum.

Take a look at Kajol as Savitribai Mausare in Tanhaji:



Tanhaji is a film based on the life of Maratha military leader Tanhaji Malusare, who fought alongside Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in various battles. The film also features Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Uday Bhan in the film.