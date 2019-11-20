Actor Kalki Koechlin is all ready to welcome her first child into the world. She’s preparing for motherhood and loving her pregnancy. Being a star mom comes with its own set of responsibilities and Kalki has planned how to keep her child away from the unnecessary media attention and also making him a part of her real life. In her latest interview with a daily, the actor opened up on how she wants to protect her child from media bullying but at the same time finding the right balance.

Parents like Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan have spoken about the paparazzi culture and how star-kids suffer the most because of the proliferation of such a culture in the media. Kalki too agreed but maintained that she’s not going to hide her baby and will always be comfortable in introducing him to the world. She also expressed her desire of having a normal childhood for her child. “I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata,” she said.

The actor, who’s popular for her acclaimed performances in many films, went on to say that her baby doesn’t need to be in the media all the time. She said she wants her kid to play with other kids who don’t belong to the same background as theirs. However, Kalki said she was always aware of the kind of world we are living in and she will eventually find a balance of both the worlds for her baby. “But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance,” she said.

