Indian television actor Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Shalabh Dang. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her wedding card and she will be taking her marital vows on February 10, 2020. In a video, Kamya can be seen sharing a glimpse of herself and her to-be husband Shalabh Dang’s wedding card. hows like “Shakti”, “Tu Aashqui”, “Doli Armaano Ki” and a former contestant of the reality show “Bigg Boss”, took to Instagram, where she shared a look of her wedding card. She captioned the boomerang video: “Ganpati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha”. The clip currently has 20k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Her friends from the industry congratulated her. Gauhar Khan wrote: Congratulations. Kavita Kaushik sent heart emojis. Suchitra Pillai commented: yayy!

Kamya and Shalabh have known each other since February 2019 and within a month, Shalabh proposed her for marriage. He is a businessman from Delhi and has a son from his first marriage. Kamya, on the other hand, was married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter named Aara.

