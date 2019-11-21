Indian television actor Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Shalabh Dang. Taking to Instagram, she has announced her wedding date and she will be taking her marital vows on February 10, 2020. Sharing a lovey-dovey picture, she wrote, “So here I m with my fav picture with my fav man announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings. (sic)”

In the picture, the duo can be seen posing for the selfie on a sandy beach. While Kamya is clad in a bikini, Shalabh can be seen donning a black t-shirt.

Kamya and Shalabh have known each other since February 2019 and within a month, Shalabh proposed her for marriage. He is a businessman from Delhi and has a son from his first marriage. Kamya, on the other hand, was married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter named Aara.

Recently, the duo jetted off to Dubai to celebrate their children’s birthday and have shared some of the smoking hot bikini pictures during the vacation.



Lately, Kamya has been trolled on the picture shared by Shalab. The troller wrote, “Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupees aurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure.” Giving a befitting reply, Shalabh wrote, “Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamya is currently being featured on the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaaa Ki as Preeto.