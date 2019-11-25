Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced the first film under her production banner named Manikarnika. The actor will be making a film on decades-long Ayodhya Ram Mandir vs Babri Masjid case in which the apex court recently passed its judgment. Titled Aparajitha Ayodhya, the film is slated to go on the floors early next year and the script is written by Baahubali fame KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also penned down Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The news was confirmed by Kangana herself who talked to Mumbai Mirror in her latest interaction and revealed that it’s a story of the protagonist from ‘a non-believer to a believer’. Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been two of the most active voices from the film industry who spoke in favour of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the disputed land. The actor now revealed that she had seen and heard people discussing this issue from her childhood and realised that it was always showed in a negative light. Kangana added that it was sad to see that something which was so sacred and could be seen as an epitome of sacrifice was converted into a mere property dispute.

The actor, who also doesn’t shy away from speaking out on various political issues, said the Ayodhya case has changed the history of the country and shaped Indian politics to what we see today and that’s the reason she decided to pick the subject. Kangana was quoted saying, “The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India.”

There are many documentaries already made on the infamous subject. However, Kangana said Aparajitha Ayodhya is based on the case and the focus is on the journey of a person. The actor also believes that the case is the testimony to India’s unity and spirit of secularism. She said, “Despite all efforts to wipe out our spirit of unity and secularism, we remain a nation of believers, we remain undefeated. Hence the prefix ‘Aparajitha’, which means the unvanquished.”

Kangana is currently working on Thalaivi which is a biopic based on celebrated politician J Jayalalithaa. The first look of the film was recently released in which Kangana was seen donning the character of the actor-turned-politician, who was lovingly called Amma. She also has Dhaakad in her kitty which will be hitting the theatres on Diwali next year. Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga on January 24, 2020.