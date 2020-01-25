Filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, singer Adnan Sami and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the Padma Shri Award 2020 on Saturday for their contribution to the field of performing arts. Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in India. This year 141 Padma awards are being given in the fields of art, social work, public affair, science and engineering, medicine, trade and industry, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. Talking about being honoured with Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut said, “I’m humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter… to every mother… and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”

Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to say that she was, “humbled, emotional and overwhelmed.” Ekta also sent out a tweet expressing her gratitude as she said, “Thank you so much Ashok ji for these wonderful words. I am humbled and overwhelmed.”

Karan Johar also took to Twitter to express his emotions. “It’s not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion…The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.”

