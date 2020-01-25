Just in the time of the release of Panga, actor Kangana Ranaut announced her new film titled Tejas in which she plays the role of an airforce pilot. The actor’s latest film – Panga has been garnering appreciation for its content and performances and Kangana made sure that the buzz around her name is not dying anytime soon. The actor is going to play the lead in Ronnie Screwvala‘s next production with Sarvesh Mewara on board as the director of the film.

The announcement was made official by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel who made a post on Twitter regarding the film. In a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Kangana revealed that she was dying to wear the uniform and can’t wait to begin filming. The actor is currently busy wrapping up Thalaivi, the biopic on celebrated politician Jayalalithaa. She will hop on to sets of Tejas from March while the release date of the film is yet to be revealed. In her statements to the daily, the actor said she was inspired by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman while accepting the role. “I followed his story closely—from the time we got the news of his capture to his release and return home. He’s a true hero in the way he handled the situation,” said Kangana.

She added that she has always taken pride in talking about the army and she will never lose out an opportunity to play a role which portrays her as one of them. Kangana also revealed that there’s going to be intense training before the film goes on the floors and she is making sure that she puts all the blood and sweat into Tejas.

Apart from Tejas and Thalaivi, Kangana is also working on Dhaakad which is an out-and-out action entertainer slated to hit the screens during Diwali this year. The actor has also launched her own production house and she’s yet to start her work on the first film coming out of Manikarnika Films which is titled as Aparajitha Ayodhya, a film based on the 1992 Babri Masjid incident.