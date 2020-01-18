Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Panga with co-actor Jassie Gill and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, took some time out for a family wedding in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The pictures from the intimate ceremony are out and creating a buzz with Kangana’s traditional classy look.

Kangana was dressed in Ritu Kumar’s classic Suryavanshi red and black kurta set for the occasion. Her sister Rangoli Chandel also shared the inside photos from the ceremony and revealed that their cousin brother’s marriage has been arranged by the elders and he is just 25.

Rangoli wrote, “He is our cousin Karan Ranaut, only 25 magar shaadi ki sabse jaldi, never spoke to a girl in his life magar ghar ki ladies thaan le toh Shaadi toh Hokar he rahegi mummy ji and chachi ji ki Jai”.

Take a look at the pictures:

Dear friends bless our brother Karan and his new bride Anjali, new member in our family they got engaged today and their families decided for them, arranged marriages are so much fun 🥰❤ pic.twitter.com/wuwHtKbETp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 17, 2020

Some more pics from yesterday’s family function 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYxqgfBz2O — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 18, 2020

He is our cousin Karan Ranaut, only 25 magar shaadi ki sabse jaldi, never spoke to a girl in his life magar ghar ki ladies thaan le toh Shaadi toh Hokar he rahegi mummy ji and chachi ji ki Jai 😁🙏 pic.twitter.com/xWeasPw9Z1 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 17, 2020

On the work front, Kangana launched her own production house — Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill, Mumbai. But what got everyone’s attention was Kangana’s brother Aksht who has joined her sister to work in the legal and financial department of the company. He also holds stakes in the production house, as reported by sister Rangoli Chandel. A user reacted to Chandel’s tweet that showed pictures of Kangana and her brother at their new office’s prayer ceremony and said, “Your sister is already established and now your brother is joining her, if this isn’t Nepotism then you better not call anyone from Bollywood involved in nepotism.” Rangoli in response to her confessed about her brother getting Kangana’s support and informed her followers on Twitter to give him a ‘fair chance’ as he is just starting out.