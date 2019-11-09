Actor Kangana Ranaut recently attended her brother Aksht Ranaut’s engagement ceremony with her family members. A video from the same function is currently going viral on social media. The video shows Kangana joining the other women in her family to perform the traditional Pahadi dance known as Nati in the area. This folk dance belongs to Himachal Pradesh and is also registered as the biggest folk dance in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The video which is going viral was shared by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel. It featured Kangana, Rangoli, their mother, grandfather, the bride’s mother and the bride herself performing the dance steps. Kangana totally aced her performance by gracefully moving on the tunes of the traditionally Pahadi song. Rangoli shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as, “Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer 🙏” (sic)

Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxQRZHZa3s — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Earlier, Rangoli shared a few pictures from the ceremony in which Kangana could be seen taking part in the celebrations. In one picture, she was seen opening a bottle of champaign and in another, she was seen posing with the newly-engaged couple – Aksht and Ritu. Other pictures showed her sharing candid moments with the members of her family. Check out this tweet:

some moments for my friends who asked for pictures from the event 🥰🥳 pic.twitter.com/N0ruTBw1aC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Kangana chose to wear a golden Banarasi saree at the family function. Like many other outfits of the actor, this saree too was not a designer material but was individually shopped from a market in Kashi. Kangana styled her stunning saree with a dust-pink coloured silk blouse, a statement pearl choker, red lips and a striking retro hairdo. The actor looked absolutely radiant.