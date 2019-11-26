Actor Kangana Ranaut has been preparing hard for her role in her upcoming film Thalaivi in which she essays the role of celebrated Indian politician J Jayalalithaa. Now, her sister and official spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has released another video that shows Kangana’s dedication towards her work. The actor is seen practising Bharatnatyam with her dance trainer to perfect her skills for the character.

Rangoli is known in the industry to stand by her sister like a pillar. She doesn’t let any word of dissent against Kangana go around without coming to her notice. The actor has a strong support system in Rangoli and they both know it. The caption on Rangoli’s Twitter post read, “Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step… there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏” (sic)

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step… there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

Earlier, the first look of Thalaivi saw Kangana emulating Jayalalithaa. She could be seen wearing a lot of prosthetics to fit into the physical description of her role. The makers even received criticism for making the actor look funny and unreal with so much use of prosthetics. However, Rangoli took to Twitter to slam those who didn’t appreciate the first look of Thalaivi. In her angry tweet, she wrote, “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏” (sic)

Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential 😁🙏 https://t.co/WeCrPjYlAg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Kangana has announced the first film under her production banner Manikarnika. The film is based on the decades-long Ram Mandir-Ayodhya case that was recently settled down by the Supreme Court. The film has been titled as Aparajitha Ayodhya and it shows the journey of its protagonist from a non-believer to a believer.