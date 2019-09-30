Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is someone who doesn’t think once before speaking her truth, without using sugar-coated words and with no intention to please anyone with her statements. The actor recently attended an event by India Today where she revealed details about her personal life. She talked about her first crush and her first relationship at the event.

In the event, Kangana talked about the taboo that our country has around sex. She feels instead of treating sex as a taboo topic, parents should encourage their wards to have responsible sex. She even disclosed her parents’reaction when they discovered she had an active sex life, Kangana said, they were shocked! While it was important to have sex, one should not be obsessed with the idea of sex.

The Judgementall Hai Kya star shared her thoughts at a media summit and said, “Sex is an important aspect of everyone’s life. When you want sex, just have it. Don’t be obsessed. There was a time when you were told to marry someone, and your emotions were directed towards that person. In history, because of invasions, people’s ideas are still there, that our scriptures don’t allow sex. Parents should be happy with children having sex. Children should have responsible sex. My parents were shocked when they find out I was sexually active. Parents should encourage children to have sex”.

Kangana was recently seen in the film Judgementall Hai Kya, which also featured Rajkummar Rao, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur. Although the film fared below expectations, her performance was widely acclaimed. Kangana is right now preparing for her role in a biopic of the late Tamil Nadu politician J. Jayalalithaa. The actor also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga coming up in 2020, besides the action thriller Dhaakad.