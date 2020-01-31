Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will be playing the role of celebrated politician J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film titled Thalaivi, wished her hairstylist Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. Kangana took to social media to highlight the achievements of Maria, who completed 50 years in the industry.

The post was captioned, “Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hairstylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like ‘Woh Lamhe’ and ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’. Here she’s seen putting final touches on Kangana’s stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more.”

The film is the first official biopic made on the politician and Kangana is working extremely hard to polish her skills. The picture shared by Kangana shows her new look as a classical dancer. Mahira did her hairdo for the look and the actor is just killing in it.

Kangana has her hair tied in a bun, which has been adorned with flowers. She is also wearing traditional South Indian jewellery and has her makeup suitable for a classical dance performance.

Have a look here:

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on February 20, next year. The film is being made on a grand budget and trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her filmy career, her political rise, illness and death. The first look of Kangana as the former CM of Tamil Nadu was recently released to mixed reviews. A section of the audience found her look too-gimmicky-for-biopic and criticised the team for making Kangana look extremely funny. However, some others appreciated the actor for her hardwork and patience with the prosthetics.