The shooting of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalaivi‘ a biopic on J Jayalalithaa, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, began on Sunday. One of the lead actors, Kangana Ranaut shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting the picture of the clapper-board. “Commencing on a beautiful journey of Thalaivi,” he captioned the picture. Meanwhile, Kangana has been preparing rigorously to portray the character of one of the most powerful politicians in Indian history. She has been learning classical dance. A few pictures of her going through the prosthetic measurement process in Los Angeles also went viral recently.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut:

Thalaivi has been directed by AL Vijay and is produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The movie also marks Kangana’s return to Kollywood after her Tamil debut, Dhaam Dhoom. Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures where she can be seen sitting calmly while giving a measurement for prosthetics for the film where her face was completely covered with glue.

Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Captain Marvel’, will be working on Kangana’s look in the biopic.

The flick is penned by ‘Baahubali’ and ‘The Dirty Picture’ writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively.