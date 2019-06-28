Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi, who is booked by the Mumbai police for rape, physical abuse, harassment and extortion of actress Kangana Ranaut, is again in headlines for taking more than Rs 1 crore from Kangana back in 2007. Today, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter page to accuse Aditya Pancholi of extorting Rs 1 crore from the actor. She wrote, “Whoever it may concern, complain against Pancholi had been lodged in 2007 for physical abuse harassment and extortion, he has taken more than 1cr from Kangana saying he has fed her for 3 months when she was homeless ( grocery bill of three months)…(contd)”.

Her second tweet reads, “(Contd)… but he wanted more money after that, last message of extortion I myslef received from him was in 2016 which has been submitted to cops and now FIR has been lodged, she had absolutely no time for all this…(contd).”

In the third tweet she said, “Contd)… but everyday cases from him and his wife needs to be fought as they are finding lot of strength in the fact that Kangana is very busy so I have revived this case on her behalf, so her work isn’t disturbed.”

Suburban Versova police registered the case against Pancholi under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 384 (extortion), a senior official said.

According to the complainant written in Tribune India, the 54-year-old actor sexually assaulted Kangana between 2004 and 2009, said police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singte. She alleged that a further probe is on and Pancholi had not been questioned yet, another police official said.

Reacting to this, Aditya Pancholi, who starred in several Bollywood films in the 1990s, told PTI, “It is a false rape case that they were planning and now they have done it. I was anticipating this. This was pre-planned as I had filed a defamation case against them.