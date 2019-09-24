The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh have released the trailer of the film. Though the film’s trailer has garnered a lot of appreciation from all corners, the film has also gained a lot of momentum, thanks to the ongoing debate of casting young actors rather than older actors. Pointing out the issue feminism and ageism, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has once again spoken with regard to hypocrisy with the female actors.
In the series of tweet, Rangoli has also revealed that the film, Saand Ki Aankh was offered to Kangana but she clearly told the director to cast an older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood. She further claims that Kangana feels that Neena Gupta and Ramya Krishnan would have been a better choice.
Actor Neena Gupta too came in support of Rangoli and tweeted, “Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai.”
After the series of tweet, Taapsee took to Twitter to share a long post where she questioned Nargis Dutt, Anupam Kher, John Travolta, Eddie Murphy and other actors who have played older than their real age. She further questions that will they will be questioning Ayushmann Khurana for playing a gay character in his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. She concluded her message saying, “Thanks for immense love and attention bestowed upon the film.”
Rangoli too replies to Taapsee Pannu’s tweet and questions ‘Where is the acting’.
The film is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters. With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this Diwali.