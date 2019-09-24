The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh have released the trailer of the film. Though the film’s trailer has garnered a lot of appreciation from all corners, the film has also gained a lot of momentum, thanks to the ongoing debate of casting young actors rather than older actors. Pointing out the issue feminism and ageism, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has once again spoken with regard to hypocrisy with the female actors.

In the series of tweet, Rangoli has also revealed that the film, Saand Ki Aankh was offered to Kangana but she clearly told the director to cast an older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood. She further claims that Kangana feels that Neena Gupta and Ramya Krishnan would have been a better choice.

Dear Nikhil it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood…(contd) https://t.co/b9OYntv9f8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)…Even today Kangana feel Ramya krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses ??when I call these people sasta ….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)…I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it’s the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff … very sad 😔… — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

These people who want to be Kangana Ranaut must know her brand is entirely based on sacrifice and the larger purpose, other day I listed all the films she said no to,we all want to be her but let’s get the essence of her spirit, her success is a consequence of her values..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(Contd)…. let’s not forget those and just focus on success it will be a grave mistake and damage to all the work done by her and many who came before her … 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Actor Neena Gupta too came in support of Rangoli and tweeted, “Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai.”

Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains … https://t.co/f81LXDE5hg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

We will never have a Meryl Streep in India if we keep shamelessly displaying older women phobia like this… shame on you all Bolly filth… for promoting sexism in the name of feminism … — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

After the series of tweet, Taapsee took to Twitter to share a long post where she questioned Nargis Dutt, Anupam Kher, John Travolta, Eddie Murphy and other actors who have played older than their real age. She further questions that will they will be questioning Ayushmann Khurana for playing a gay character in his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. She concluded her message saying, “Thanks for immense love and attention bestowed upon the film.”

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE –#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019



Rangoli too replies to Taapsee Pannu’s tweet and questions ‘Where is the acting’.

Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends 🤣bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won’t make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one’s eyes?Where is acting 😂So funny! https://t.co/zQMWbcbIzl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

The film is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters. With this film, Tushar Hiranandani will be marking his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release this Diwali.