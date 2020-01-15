Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has finally given a glimpse of his daughter. The actor has posted the most adorable photo of the newborn on Instagram while announcing her name – Anayra Sharma. The picture shows the little bundle of happiness making a cute face that is going to melt your hearts instantly. The other photo in the post shows Kapil holding the baby in his arms with wife Ginni Chatrath around.

Kapil posted the beautiful photo on Instagram and captioned it as, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” ❤️ 🙏” (sic). Check out these photos of Kapil and Ginni’s daughter Anayra here:

Several photos of the baby have been doing the rounds on social media since morning. However, this is the first time that the comedian shared a picture of the little munchkin officially on his social media timeline. Anayra was born to the couple on December 10 last year. The couple had two reasons to celebrate as they also completed a year to their wedding on December 12.

Anayra looks as cute as a button and there could definitely be nothing more adorable on the internet today. Congratulations to the couple!