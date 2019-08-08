Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child. The baby is due in December and the couple is currently on a babymoon in Canada. Earlier today, The Kapil Sharma show fame took to Instagram to share a picture from their vacation. In the photo, the couple can be seen taking a stroll down the streets, hand-in-hand. “You and I in this beautiful world,” the comedian captioned the post on Instagram. The couple flew to Canada in July.

Recently, a source close to the couple told Mumbai Mirror that Kapil is trying to spend as much as time possible with Ginni. The daily quoted the source saying, “They got the good news just a few days ago, Ginni’s due date is in December. Kapil has been busy with the shoot of his eponymous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but he has now scheduled his shoot in a way that he gets to spend more with her.”

Take a look at the picture here:



Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018. They later hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai that was attended by many television and film stars.

On the work front, Kapil will be voicing the hot-headed bird Red in the Hindi version of Angry Birds Movie 2. Also, speculations are rife that he has also been approached for the Hindi remake of Malayalam romantic-comedy titled Two Countries. Currently, he is tickling funny bones with his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He was earlier seen in films like Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karun and Firangi.