Actor Arjun Kapoor says filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are two of the coolest, fun-loving and most entertaining people he knows.

Arjun on Monday shared a photograph of himself with “Koffee King” Karan and “Gully Girl” Zoya, bantering that their films were also “not shabby”.

“2 of the coolest, fun & most entertaining people I know !!! Their films aren’t too shabby either @zoieakhtar & @karanjohar !!! The Koffee King & The Gully Girl…”, he captioned the image on Instagram.



The three were travelling back from a film festival in Melbourne.

Arjun will next be seen in “Panipat”, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.