The Hindi film industry has been trying to eradicate pay disparity between female and male actors for sometime now and seems like we have finally got a concrete step taken in the direction to encourage more remuneration for female actors. In a first, filmmaker Karan Johar has decided to give ‘producer’ credit to his leading heroines in women-centric films coming out from his home banner Dharma Productions.

As revealed by Mid-Day, the step has been taken to make the film industry a level-playing field for both the female and male actors. So far, popular male superstars, who are known to shoulder their big films at the Box Office, used to share profit. Now, the same will be done by the female actors spearheading a film at Dharma. The director announced that the scheme will be announced soon along with a few new female-centric projects. KJo, who’s one of the most powerful voices in the film industry, said there has never been any kind of pay disparity at his production house. However, this decision is going to set a new benchmark in the industry.

The filmmaker was quoted saying, “Soon, a producer credit will be given to (the women headlining the) female-led films because of which they deserve to have a humongous part of the pie.” He went on to add that everyone who’s contributing his/her craft into a film at Dharma Productions is compensated totally whether the person is an actor or a technician. He maintained that the banner has shared profits with female actors in the past, however, now an official structure will be implemented for the same.

Dharma has currently got only one female-centric film releasing soon – Kargil Girl, spearheaded by Janhvi Kapoor. The other anticipated films announced by the banner are Good Newwz, Takht, Brahmastra, Shershaah, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Sooryavanshi.

What do you think of this new move?