Filmmaker Karan Johar was conferred with Padma Shri along with 117 other selected personalities from the country. The popular director now reminisced his first memory of the prestigious honour by the Indian government and how this means more to him than people think. In his latest interview with a daily, KJo revealed that his late father, Yash Johar, once told him that he wanted to see him winning the fourth highest civilian award for his work.

The director shared an incident and recalled that when his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai received a National Award in the year 1998, his father got emotional and blessed him saying, “Ek Din Main Chahta Hoon Tu Padma Shri Jeete” (I wish to see you winning a Padma Shri one day). Karan said he had ‘protested’ then asking his father to not pressurise him with so many wishes as he was just beginning to work. He added that this time when he told his mother about the news, she immediately reminded him of the incident and that made the moment even more special and emotional for him.

Karan told Mumbai Mirror, “Papa reiterated it, saying it was his desire, and while he knew he would not win it in his lifetime, he wanted his son to get it one day. My mamma reminded me of that conversation. It’s the fourth most prestigious civilian award in the country and my heart is bursting with pride. A national honour brings a little more responsibility which I am willing to shoulder.”

The filmmaker went on to say that he talks to his father at the end of the day by remembering him in his prayers. Karan said he strongly believes that when ‘you lose a parent, you gain God’ because you have faith that he is listening to you and watching you fall and grow in life. The popular director, who’s currently scouting locations to shoot for his upcoming film Takht, concluded by saying that he knows he has made his father proud and he hopes his kids do the same for him.