Ever since actor Saif Ali Khan spoke out against his own film – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior not being factual, the discussion started about how filmmakers are turning a blind eye towards the potential of cinema to promote Islamophobia. Various period dramas like Padmaavat, Panipat and Tanhaji have been criticised for being Islamophobic and moulding the facts from Indian history for Box Office gains. Now, at an event, Karan Johar was asked a question about his upcoming film Takht and how he plans to make sure that its content is not Islamophobic in nature.

Karan was present at the trailer launch of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship when he was asked to comment on the films contributing to increasing Islamophobia in the country. The director first took the reference of My Name Is Khan and then said he has always been careful towards depicting the religious sensitivities in his films. Karan said he is not going to show anything which is not supported by the facts. The popular director asserted that he is the same man who made a film against Islamophobia years back and he is going to keep the same sensitivity in mind with all his projects.

“My dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who’s directed a film called My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. Also, with Takht, this isn’t a story that I wrote. History wrote this story, I’m only telling it,” said KJo.

Takht is the story of the Mughal empire and talks about the period that dealt with Shahjahan’s sons – Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. It features Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as the two brothers while Anil Kapoor essays the role of Shahjahan. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film. Takht is slated to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.