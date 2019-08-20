Filmmaker Karan Johar has begun the preparation for his upcoming directorial Takht. He has started to put every strand in the right place so that when the film goes on the floors with its huge cast Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor, nothing appears dismantled. Karan took to his Instagram handle and raised the excitement for all the fans. He shared a sneak peek of the ensemble star cast of the film on Instagram story. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the biggest stars of B’town share screen space in Karan’s directorial.

Takht is the period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres in the beginning of 2020. However, it has now been pushed towards the end of the year.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s Instagram story:

Karan talked to a news daily about Takht and revealed how it is making him feel anxious. He also said that the film is beginning its shoot by the end of this year, as opposed to a few reports that recently suggested that the shoot has been delayed to next year.

Karan talked to DNA and revealed that even his team pointed out that he has visibly been looking stressed these days. He said he feels ‘intimated’ every time he thinks of the grandeur of the film and what he is attempting to bring on-screen. The filmmaker, whose last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), added everything about Takht is challenging as he has now set on a journey to make what he has never shown to his audience before. Karan was quoted saying, “Yes. It is scary. I was in a prep meeting with all the teams and suddenly they said, ‘Karan, you are looking a bit stressed.’ I told them I was feeling anxious. Each time I think of the scope of work that needs to be done, I feel intimidated.”

Karan is currently gearing up for this historic film in his new office. A number of stars are coming together and what stars will appear, as well as the names of their characters.