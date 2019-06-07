Bollywood actor, director and producer Karan Johar often shares throwback pictures of his father Yash Johar, who passed away in 2004. KJo misses his daddy and keeps his fans updated with old pics. Recently, Karan Johar shared a vintage picture on Instagram to keep you guessing who is who all weekend long. Friday surprise by KJo included a few decades old picture featuring his father Yash Johar, Raj Kapoor, Sadhana, Anand Bakshi, RK Nayyar, Rajendra Kumar and others.

While sharing this picture, Karan captioned it by writing, “#flashbackfriday !! Papa with #rajkapoor #sadhana #anandbakshi #RKnayyar #rajendrakumar thank you for this image #kssanjay.”

Check out here:

Karan Johar lost his father to cancer in the year 2004. He founded Dharma Productions in 1976 and made Hindi films that were noted for featuring lavish sets and exotic locations. He produced Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho to name a few.

On Karan’s birthday, he was making headlines for dating the international designer Prabal Gurung, who is credited with dressing celebrities including Michelle Obama, Demi Moore and Oprah Winfrey. On Karan’s birthday, Prabal took to his Instagram handle to post a birthday wish which read, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo” (sic). Later on, Prabal Gurung released a statement on Twitter clarifying that Karan is just his “dearest friend”. He wrote, “Can we have some humour and levity, please. I feel very saddened and disappointed to need to say this, but to officially set the record straight: I am not in a romantic relationship with Karan Johar”.