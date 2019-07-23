Telugu film ‘Dear Comrade’ starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has not hit the theatres yet but is already on its way for a remake in Hindi. Filmmaker, Karan Johar met Vijay Deverakonda and made the announcement on his Instagram account. He took a happy picture from their recent meetings and praised the actor.

Karan Johar wrote, “Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top-notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!”

Take a look at the post shared by Karan Johar:



Dear Comrade has already created a buzz among fans with its interesting character and storyline. It is an intense and powerful story between Rashmika, a cricketer and Vijay who is a student leader and has anger management issues.

Dear Comrade is releasing on July 26, 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)