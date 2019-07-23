Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that he is producing the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Dear Comrade. Johar saw the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, in a special screening prior to its release on July 26.

Taking to his Instagram page, Karan shared a few pictures with one showing the poster of the movie. In the caption of the post, he showered praise on the stars and director of the film and made the announcement that Dharma Movies would be producing the Hindi remake.

“Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade! What a powerful and intense love story!!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna!! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial!! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade!! Super excited about this!!!,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 23, 2019 at 6:10am PDT

This is the second movie of Deverakonda, which will be remade in Hindi, after Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh is the biggest Bollywood hit of 2019 as of now. It featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role along with Kiara Advani.

The cast and director of Dear Comrade Hindi version are yet to be revealed.