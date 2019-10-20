Filmmaker Karan Johar is also known as one of the most stylish men in the industry. His love for international fashion brands and everything that looks dramatic and stylish is well known. Now, taking his sense of fashion a notch higher, he attempted the infusion of gender equality in his styling recently. Karan attended the Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 on Saturday evening in Mumbai.

Along with the other prominent names from Bollywood, Karan, too, dressed up in a striking outfit and created an impact with his styling at the red carpet. However, his footwear stole the entire limelight. KJo wore a pair of black block heels with his black and golden pair of the outfit. The award ceremony was organised to honour the women of the industry in various fields who made a mark and brought a difference with their work. Seems like KJo complimented the women at the event by opting to promote gender-neutral fashion.

Karan posted a few pictures on Instagram in which his footwears are clearly visible. The filmmaker, who hosted the awards night, dolled up in the outfit from Issey Miyake USA and Rick Owens and the pair of shoes from Yohji Yamamoto. Check this out:

The decision of wearing those shoes was praised by his industry colleagues. Many believed that only Karan could carry those shoes while some like Kajol and Farah Khan, who are close friends of the filmmaker, teased him for wearing heels. Kajol commented, “I think I had this pair of shoes … really long back !!!!!😂” while Farah wrote, “MashaAllah!! Hope ur wearing these shoes for lunch today 😜”

Karan’s friend and rapper Badshah praised his look and wrote, “Those heels are gangster 👑” and another friend commented, “Always the wickedest wit in the room – this evening was no different. And those shoes, only you could have carried them off Karan.”

Earlier, actors like Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan among others stood up for gender-neutral styling. Ranveer even featured on the cover of a magazine wearing a septum ring while Varun recently walked the ramp wearing a skirt-like-kurta over pants and kohl in his eyes. The female actors of Bollywood have been rocking pant-suits like bossy ladies for a long time now.

Your thoughts on Karan’s choice of shoes here?