International singer Katy Perry is in India for a concert during the weekend and Bollywood celebs gave a warm welcome to the Birthday hitmaker in Mumbai. A grand party was organised at filmmaker Karan Johar‘s house in Mumbai in Katy’ honour and many prominent names from the Hindi film industry were present there. The pictures and videos from the party that held on Thursday night are currently going viral on social media. Various posts show stars cherishing their fan moments while posing with Katy.

Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Natasha Poonawalla, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonali Bendre and Aayush Sharma were some of the guests spotted at the party. Later, some of these stars took to social media to share their happy selfies with the international singer. Check these out:

View this post on Instagram Hot N Hot 🥶🤪❤️ A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Nov 14, 2019 at 9:52am PST

In a video that is going viral, Alia and Karan are seen having a serious discussion with Katy at the do. Another picture shows Aishwarya, Jacqueline and Natasha posing with the guest of the honour.

Aishwarya was joined by her husband Abhishek Bachchan at the party. While the focus remained on Katy, the party also came out as an opportunity for various celebrities to meet their long lost friends like Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor. The two actors utilised their presence at the do, caught up and posed for a beautiful picture. Check this out:

Katy’s concert in India this weekend is quite an anticipated one. Several celebrities are expected to be at the grand event. Earlier, while addressing the media about her stay in the country, Katy revealed that her team didn’t have to convince her to come to India because she was already attracted to the country and was waiting for an opportunity to be here.