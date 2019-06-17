Actor and Singer Karan Oberoi, who was arrested by Mumbai police last month for allegedly raping his former girlfriend, is now relaxed. On Monday, the Mumbai Police arrested the 34-year-old woman who had lodged a false case of rape against television actor. Karan Oberoi was arrested on May 6 for allegedly raping and blackmailing the woman, and then granted bail by the Bombay High Court on June 7. The victim had earlier said that she was attacked by two people who left with a note asking her to take back the case. After the investigation, the cops have found out that the victim had actually planned the whole attack on herself so that Karan Oberoi got negative publicity. According to the reports, this was all done to defame the actor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the woman’s arrest by the Oshiwara Police for filing a false complaint against Oberoi and orchestrating an assault on herself on May 25. The woman arrested by the police will be soon produced in the court for further investigations.

A couple of days later, the police arrested the duo, one of whom turned out to be a relative of the woman’s lawyer. The two men confessed that the attack was pre-planned and they were paid Rs 10,000 for it.

Earlier, in an FIR lodged, the 34-year-old victim had alleged that Oberoi had raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money from her under the threat of making the video go viral. The woman has also claimed that two men on a bike had slashed her with a paper cutter in Andheri near Joggers Park, accused Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame actor Karan Oberoi of taking sexual advantage of her and using her money to build his home. Karan refused all the claims and stated that he never dated the woman.