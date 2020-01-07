Birthdays are a special way to thank your loved ones for making your life a beautiful place to live in. All you want is to make every moment priceless by showing extra efforts and love- making sure that your lover/partner enjoys all the moments. In the initial phase of marriage, every couple pampers their partner and make their special days like birthday, grand and special for them, but what matters is to keep continuing doing the same even after years. And Karan Singh Grover surely knows how to make these occasions special for his wife Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha and Karan are a madly-in-love couple who have become the essence of everything perfect and mushy. Their romance and social media PDAs are digital proof of their mushiness and a lot more than that.

The couple is currently holidaying in Maldives and KSG posted a series of pictures of her beautiful wife from their vacation on his Instagram account, where the actor calls Bips ‘darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess’ and this post will definitely skip your heartbeat. Karan captioned the birthday post: “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!”.



Both the stars tied the knot on April 30, 2016 and since then they have been giving relationship goals to their fans.

On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles.