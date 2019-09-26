Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor’s equation has always been the talk of the town. The duo recently shot for the grand finale of Dance India Dance but their love and not the rivalry was something that grabbed the fans’ eyeballs. Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a GIF in which both the actors can be seen flaunting a pout, looking extremely adorable. Have a look at the post yourself:

Dance India Dance 7 is going to wrap up this week with an exciting episode in which you will see the Bollywood ladies spilling the sass. Kareena Kapoor will be seen in a light pink colour gown with balloon sleeves, with a beautiful statement neckpiece, whereas Priyan chose to put on a brown suit-style dress with golden heels. Even Priyanka’s co-star from her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink – Farhan Akhtar joined the two stunning divas on the sets.

Both Priyanka and Kareena were last seen together on Koffee With Karan chat show, where they were on fire. Now, that these two have shared the stage again, their fans can’t remain calm.

Priyanka and Kareena have shared an interesting past. In one of the most popular incidents that happened on KWK, both the actors took a jibe on each other. First, Kareena said, “I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from?” and when Priyanka was asked to comment on the same, she responded by saying “I think it’s the same place that her boyfriend gets it from,” However, years have gone by and now the two hold their own place in the film industry. Bygones are bygones!