Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has set a new predicament for the industry to not despise the female actors who are married and have kids. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film titled Good Newwz and during a promotional interview recently, she commented on having another baby after Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are proud parents of one of the most adored kids in the country and they are not ready to welcome a second kid yet. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena was asked if she and Saif are planning a second baby soon. She said ‘no’ and maintained that it’s already difficult for her and Saif to extract out time from their busy schedule for their three-year-old kid. Kareena said she’s not thinking about having another child as both she and Saif are concentrating entirely on spending more and more time with Taimur.

“There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives,” she was quoted saying.

Taimur is going to turn three on December 20 and Kareena has planned a birthday party in Mumbai for her little munchkin. The actor recently gave away the details about Taimur’s birthday plans. She revealed that both she and Saif are working in Mumbai, therefore, a small party is being organised that will be attended by Taimur’s friends. She added that the kid has demanded two cakes on his birthday and that is the most important part of his birthday planning.

“He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’,” revealed Kareena in an interview with Hindustan Times.