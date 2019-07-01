Kareena Kapoor Khan is balancing her professional and personal life pretty well in London. The actor is vacationing with her friends and family and at the same time shooting for her next film Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan. A picture of the actor with designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and her team is taking the internet by storm.

In the still, Kareena can be seen posing in front of what seems like a parking lot. She looked stunning in her causals as she gave a sensuous pose to the camera.

Yesterday, pictures of Kareena dressed as a stylish cop for Angrezi Medium went viral on social media. In one of the viral photos, Kareena can be seen donning a sleeveless brown top which she teamed with denims and black boots. In another, she aces the boss lady look as she poses in half tucked army green shirt, denims and black boots.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from professional commitments, she is also holidaying with her husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in London.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.