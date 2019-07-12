The glamorous Kareena Kapoor Khan always gives us major fashion goals whenever she is seen in an event. Her every outing is proof that she is here to slay and stay as she is the ultimate fashion icon. Currently, Kareena is judging a dance reality show Dance India Dance 7 where she makes hot and stylish appearances. This time Bebo donned a hot red tube top with a pleated skirt in a sexy gown form. After checking her out, you won’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor’s manager Poonam Damania shows her toned body, nude makeup, mesmerising eyes with the statement neck piece. According to the sources, the dress is priced at USD 498 or Rs. 35,000.

Bebo’s stylist also shared a few pictures from the sets and made our day. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newly-cut shoulder length hair was parted in the centre and styled into tousled waves which framed her face well. She completes the look with black nail polish and hot black heels.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram 📸 @thehouseofpixels A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jul 12, 2019 at 12:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram Always such joy shooting with this crew💖 📸 @arshaangandhi A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jul 12, 2019 at 1:23am PDT