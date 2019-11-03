Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan also called as Chhote Nawab by fans not only have garnered National attention but International too. He is the most famous star kid and paps favourite. His photos and videos are being clicked by every media person. In fact, people go gaga over his photos. Recently Kareena was in Sydney to attend an event to unveil ‘T20 World Cup trophy’ where she received the sweetest gift from a fan. Kareena was gifted an adorable huge gift by her fans and it had a painting of her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

A video by Filmfare magazine has been shared on Instagram where Kareena Kapoor Khan is being gifted a portrait of Taimur and she can’t stop blushing over it.

Kareena looked hot AF in a shimmery silver gown with a thigh-high slit. The 39-year-old diva is ageing like a fine wine, maybe even better than that. Maybe this is the reason why she just stuns in everything she wears, be it comfy gym wear or a thigh-high slit dress. She can nail just about anything.

Watch the video here:

For the evening, Kareena donned a gorgeous gown by the designer, Michael Costello. Her dress had a plunging neckline and stiff shoulders. The metallic golden dress had oversized sleeves and stunning overlapping details. We love the silhouette of the dress which compliments her enviable figure nicely.

On the day of Diwali, Taimur did not seem like he was in a very happy mood. With crackers in his hands, he got so pissed off with paps that when they wished him happy Diwali, he shouted angrily and said ‘Noooo’. In the video, Kareena looks embarrassed and politely said his son to wish every Happy Diwali, to which Taimur again shouted ‘Nooo’.