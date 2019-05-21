One of Bollywood’s most adorable and stylish couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are often seen just posing for the paparazzi whenever spotted but recently the couple did not shy away from PDA.

A set of pictures of Kareena and Saif are doing the rounds on social media where Kareena can be seen playing with Saif’s mustache. In the stills, Kareena gets lost in Saif’s eyes while she plays with his mustache. Saif, could not hold on to his smile and blushed while getting pampered by his wife.

On Sunday, Saif was spotted in the pool with his son Taimur Ali Khan. Their pictures have gone viral on social media leaving netizens ‘aww-struck.’ In the stills, Taimur and Saif can be seen conversing and sharing laughters.

On the professional front, Saif is gearing up for Sacred Games 2 which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first look and left audiences astonished. The film also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij and is touted to be a revenge drama where Saif kills a British soldier and dons a bandana to look cool.

Kareena, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of Good News and will soon start shooting for Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.