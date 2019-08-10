When it comes to personal life and professional Kareena Kapoor Khan has always balanced her life. Bebo who gets papped all the time makes sure to grab all the eyeballs with her exceptional daily routines. Recently, Kareena was spotted in a glamorous avatar on the sets of Dance India Dance and managing baby Taimur Ali Khan through a video call. As we all know that the little munchkin is enjoying his time in London, while Kareena shuffles between Mumbai and London.

Now, a video of Kareena doing a video call with Taimur has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, Kareena, who is looking hot AF in a bright orange dress, is seen walking around the sets of a dance reality show in Mumbai and is talking to Taimur on a video call. Taimur seems to be walking around shirtless and Kareena looked engrossed in the conversation.

Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.