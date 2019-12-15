Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the Roka ceremony of her cousin, Armaan Jain, who’s getting married to Anissa Malhotra, in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor was joined by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and other members of the family. Kareena chose to doll up in a traditional bright red coloured Raghavendra Rathore suit for the special occasion and looked absolutely lovely. The pictures of the actor in her traditional Indian look are going viral all over the internet. It is interesting to note that Bebo got dressed up at the airport to attend the wedding.

A video of the actor getting ready at the airport is also going viral on social media. It shows her makeup and hair team working on her look as she sits and poses for the video and keeps looking into the mirror in her hand. Check this out:

Kareena looked beautiful wearing a suit that instantly radiated some kind of old-world charm. She contrasted her outfit with her husband’s who wore an all-white look comprising a bundi jacket, jodhpuri pants and a kurta. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor also rocked her traditional look and went for a Raw Mango brocade jacket-pants look. She styled her look with a middle-parted sleek ponytail, golden drop earrings and bold red lips.

The ceremony was also attended by Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria. Kiara is a good friend of Armaan. She wore a pink and purple printed saree. For Tara, it was a golden and white saree with a chikankari work detailing. She styled her look with sleek hair and a golden potli bag. Both the young stars looked pretty in their respective outfits. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Neetu Kapoor were also seen taking part in the Roka ceremony.

Your thoughts on Kareena’s look?