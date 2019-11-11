Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving us major vacation goals as she treks on the foothills of Shivalik in Chandigarh. Now, her photos from her holiday in Punjab have surfaced on the internet and are going viral for all the right reasons. In the photos, she can be seen donning black tights teamed up with a white t-shirt and beige coloured jacket and black shoes. With no make-up look and hair tied in a bun, she completed her look with sunglasses.

In the photo, she can be seen posing on muddy ground with trees in the background. She was also seen indulging into Punjab delicacy sarso ka saag, makki ki roti, and white butter.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Trekking at the Foothills of Shivalik❤️❤️❤️#Chandigarh 📸 @nainas89 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:28pm PST



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. She will also be seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline.

Recently, her third film with Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha’s first teaser was out. The sizzling pair of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is back to entertain fans with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. This will be Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash and reportedly went on floors in September this year. As reported earlier, the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of this year itself after which Aamir and his team would head to design the marketing strategy and begin the post-production work on the film.