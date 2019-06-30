Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with her work commitments in London and at the same time having a gala time with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her niece and nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samiera Kapoor. Karan Johar is also in London with the Kapoor sisters and shared pictures of them on Instagram.

Karan took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of Lolo and Bebo. He captioned it, “Sister Act! ❤️@therealkarismakapoor #bebo.” In the still, the sister duo keep it chic as they twin in black outfits, red lipsticks, and sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram Sister Act! ❤️@therealkarismakapoor #bebo A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 29, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

Karisma has flooded her Instagram with holiday pictures. She even celebrated her birthday there and treated fans with her birthday stills.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.