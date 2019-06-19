Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a ball with her family in London. Pictures of the Kapoor family’s vacations are constantly going viral on social media. A recent picture of Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor posing with Nita Ambani took the internet by storm.

In the picture, the Kapoor sisters can be seen twinning in black outfits and posing with Nita Ambani. Karisma took the photo to her Instagram and captioned it, “Wonderful afternoon ❤️❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧.” The sisters opted to wear similar outfits while Nita Ambani looked stunning in a white top which she teamed with white pants and a cape.

View this post on Instagram Wonderful afternoon ❤️❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 18, 2019 at 8:33am PDT

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena, Taimur, and her kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor on Instagram. They all looked adorable as they posed in their warm clothes.

View this post on Instagram #love❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 14, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

Earlier, a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan from London went viral on social media. In the still, the family can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of London. Taimur just like always enjoys his piggyback ride on Saif’s shoulders.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.