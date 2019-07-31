Kareena Kapoor Khan is one Bollywood actor who looks stunning in whatever outfit she dons. From designer sarees to street style, Kareena can carry any look with a certain poise. Kareena, who is judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance, opted for a Manish Malhotra saree for an episode of the show which is yet to be aired.

An Instagram profile, Brides Today, shared pictures of the actor donning a dazzling saree and pink satin blouse. Kareena, just like always, looked drop-dead-gorgeous.

In one of the episodes of the show, Kareena revealed her desire to play a double role like Sridevi did in Chaalbaaz. “I have always wanted to do films like where I could play twins like Seeta Aur Geeta or Chaalbaaz”, she said.

“I have not been offered a double role ever which is quite strange. I am dying to do one,” Kareena added.

Meanwhile, rumours have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan is charging Rs 3 crore per episode to judge a dance reality show.

On the professional front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is currently in London shooting for Angrezi Medium as well as holidaying with her husband Saif and little munchkin Taimur. In Angrezi Medium the Jab We Met actor will be seen opposite ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.