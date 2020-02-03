Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan dolled up in a saree for her cousin, Armaan Jain‘s wedding on Monday. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri posted some stunning photos of the actor on Instagram and little Taimur Ali Khan could also be seen posing alongside her mom in the pictures. For the wedding, she chose to go full traditional in a yellow saree by designer label Nikasha. Kareena wore a very subtle half-and-half leheriya saree with golden border. Picking up on the border, she teamed up her saree with the matching golden blouse. Kohl-ed eyes, brown lips, a maroon bindi and a pair of statement kundan earrings further finished her look. Kareena looked absolutely beautiful.

Taimur was once again seen radiating his ‘little nawaab‘ aura. He got dressed up in a royal blue kurta-pyjama and looked too-adorable-for-words. Check out these pictures of Kareena and Taimur:

Kareena didn’t attend the Mehendi and Sangeet function of her cousin due to professional commitments. The actor was busy walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra on the Mehendi day. On the Sangeet day, she had to attend the Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser event with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others. Kareena though attended Armaan’s Roka ceremony last year with husband Saif Ali Khan and the little munchkin.

Her sister, Karisma Kapoor, has been rocking some pretty outfits at Armaan’s pre-wedding functions. She wore a gorgeous Payal Khandwala dress while on the next day, it was a bright red Raw Mango suit. Karisma looked striking in all the functions. We can’t wait for her wedding look now!